Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,172.25 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

