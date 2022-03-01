Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.65.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.80. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

