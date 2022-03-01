Boson Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $67.11 million and $3.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00226145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003471 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00023654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

