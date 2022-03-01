Brent Moen Sells 624 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $12,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

