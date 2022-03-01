Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.87. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 5,452 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

