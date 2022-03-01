BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 464,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

