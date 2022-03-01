Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.