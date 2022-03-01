Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

