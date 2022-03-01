Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. 42,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,908. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

