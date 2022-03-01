Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 125,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 324,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 118,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,658. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

