Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,554. The stock has a market cap of $471.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

