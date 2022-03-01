Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Expro Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,514,000.

XPRO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 597,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,542. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.