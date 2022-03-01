Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FDX stock opened at $222.27 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

