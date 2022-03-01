Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.