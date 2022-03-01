Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

ITI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

