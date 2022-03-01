Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Model N reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 171,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,845. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $894.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

