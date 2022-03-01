Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 587,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.