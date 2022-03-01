Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 587,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

