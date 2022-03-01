Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Announce -$1.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to announce ($1.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

ENTA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

