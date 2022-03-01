Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Brokerages predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $6.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EVgo stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

