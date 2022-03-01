Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,419. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

