Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce $16.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.37 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. 2,570,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,975. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

