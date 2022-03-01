Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $130.45

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $147.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

