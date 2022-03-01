Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT at $256.00

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $$9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

