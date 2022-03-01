Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 89,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

