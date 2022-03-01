Brokerages Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Target Price at $11.30

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

OUKPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.81) to €11.60 ($13.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

