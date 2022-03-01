Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $13.63

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NKLA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 278,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

