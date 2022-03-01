Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $17.36

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 497,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,092. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,165,785,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

