Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 641.43

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 641.43 ($8.61).

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.98) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

LON RTO traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.95). The company had a trading volume of 3,479,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 527.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.53. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.88).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

