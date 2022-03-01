Brokers Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89. Sleep Number has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $151.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 310.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

