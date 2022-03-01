Brookline Capital Management Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $12.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

