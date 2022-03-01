Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BFLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

