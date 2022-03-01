BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

