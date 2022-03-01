C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

