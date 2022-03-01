C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,294. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

