Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 227

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($2.97) to GBX 227 ($3.05) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.15) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.89).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.98) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.69.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.