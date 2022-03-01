CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for CaixaBank in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CaixaBank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.82) to €4.20 ($4.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

