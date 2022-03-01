Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will post sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $674.50 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caleres.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 634,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,984. The firm has a market cap of $746.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Caleres has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 534,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

