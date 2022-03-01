California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.