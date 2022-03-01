California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.11 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

