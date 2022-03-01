California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTX. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE MTX opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

