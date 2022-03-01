California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,546 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8,443.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 254,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

