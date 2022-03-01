California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,691 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

