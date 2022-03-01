Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $54.34 on Monday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

