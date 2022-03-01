Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

