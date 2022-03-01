Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

