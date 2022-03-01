Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 4,822 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

