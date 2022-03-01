Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

NEM stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

