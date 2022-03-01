Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

