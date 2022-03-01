Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

