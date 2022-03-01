Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $70.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCN. boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.64. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,825,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

